5paisa Capita Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 88.26 crore, up 78.19% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for 5paisa Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 88.26 crore in March 2022 up 78.19% from Rs. 49.53 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.40 crore in March 2022 down 24.87% from Rs. 5.86 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.22 crore in March 2022 up 1.69% from Rs. 13.00 crore in March 2021.

5paisa Capita EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.51 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.44 in March 2021.

5paisa Capita shares closed at 366.80 on April 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.22% returns over the last 6 months and -2.17% over the last 12 months.

5paisa Capital
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 88.26 80.05 49.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 88.26 80.05 49.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.83 10.54 8.05
Depreciation 1.52 1.19 1.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 62.26 60.97 28.85
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.66 7.36 11.51
Other Income 0.05 0.16 0.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.70 7.52 11.87
Interest 5.69 6.53 4.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.01 0.99 7.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.01 0.99 7.82
Tax 1.61 0.25 1.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.40 0.74 5.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.40 0.74 5.86
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 4.40 0.74 5.86
Equity Share Capital 29.42 29.42 25.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.51 0.26 2.44
Diluted EPS 1.50 0.25 2.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.51 0.25 2.44
Diluted EPS 1.50 0.25 2.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 28, 2022 11:00 am
