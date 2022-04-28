5paisa Capita Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 88.26 crore, up 78.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.26 crore in March 2022 up 78.19% from Rs. 49.53 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.40 crore in March 2022 down 24.87% from Rs. 5.86 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.22 crore in March 2022 up 1.69% from Rs. 13.00 crore in March 2021.

5paisa Capita EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.51 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.44 in March 2021.

5paisa Capita shares closed at 366.80 on April 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.22% returns over the last 6 months and -2.17% over the last 12 months.