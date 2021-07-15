5paisa Capita Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 60.09 crore, up 41.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.09 crore in June 2021 up 41.71% from Rs. 42.40 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.20 crore in June 2021 up 156.5% from Rs. 2.81 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.50 crore in June 2021 up 55.31% from Rs. 9.98 crore in June 2020.

5paisa Capita EPS has increased to Rs. 2.47 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.10 in June 2020.

5paisa Capita shares closed at 553.20 on July 14, 2021 (NSE) and has given 68.61% returns over the last 6 months and 70.11% over the last 12 months.