5paisa Capita Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.76 crore, up 4.63% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 02:35 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for 5paisa Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 83.76 crore in December 2022 up 4.63% from Rs. 80.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.02 crore in December 2022 up 1382.79% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.86 crore in December 2022 up 162.46% from Rs. 8.71 crore in December 2021.

5paisa Capita EPS has increased to Rs. 3.60 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in December 2021.

5paisa Capita shares closed at 309.10 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.01% returns over the last 6 months and -25.27% over the last 12 months.

5paisa Capital
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 83.76 79.55 80.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 83.76 79.55 80.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.94 14.60 10.54
Depreciation 2.17 2.09 1.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 46.02 44.93 60.97
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.64 17.93 7.36
Other Income 0.04 0.67 0.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.69 18.61 7.52
Interest 5.99 4.53 6.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.70 14.07 0.99
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.70 14.07 0.99
Tax 3.68 3.33 0.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.02 10.75 0.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.02 10.75 0.74
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 11.02 10.75 0.74
Equity Share Capital 30.63 30.63 29.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.60 3.50 0.26
Diluted EPS 3.58 3.38 0.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.60 3.51 0.25
Diluted EPS 3.58 3.38 0.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

