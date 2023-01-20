English
    5paisa Capita Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.76 crore, up 4.63% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 02:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for 5paisa Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 83.76 crore in December 2022 up 4.63% from Rs. 80.05 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.02 crore in December 2022 up 1382.79% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.86 crore in December 2022 up 162.46% from Rs. 8.71 crore in December 2021.

    5paisa Capita EPS has increased to Rs. 3.60 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in December 2021.

    5paisa Capita shares closed at 309.10 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.01% returns over the last 6 months and -25.27% over the last 12 months.

    5paisa Capital
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations83.7679.5580.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations83.7679.5580.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.9414.6010.54
    Depreciation2.172.091.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses46.0244.9360.97
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.6417.937.36
    Other Income0.040.670.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.6918.617.52
    Interest5.994.536.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.7014.070.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.7014.070.99
    Tax3.683.330.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.0210.750.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.0210.750.74
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates11.0210.750.74
    Equity Share Capital30.6330.6329.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.603.500.26
    Diluted EPS3.583.380.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.603.510.25
    Diluted EPS3.583.380.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:22 pm