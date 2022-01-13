5paisa Capita Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 80.05 crore, up 61.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.05 crore in December 2021 up 61.51% from Rs. 49.57 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021 down 76.67% from Rs. 3.19 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.71 crore in December 2021 down 9.37% from Rs. 9.61 crore in December 2020.

5paisa Capita EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.25 in December 2020.

5paisa Capita shares closed at 424.50 on January 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.41% returns over the last 6 months and 12.51% over the last 12 months.