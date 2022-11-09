 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
3M India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 924.98 crore, up 19.06% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 06:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 3M India are:

Net Sales at Rs 924.98 crore in September 2022 up 19.06% from Rs. 776.89 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 99.86 crore in September 2022 up 53.9% from Rs. 64.88 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 148.65 crore in September 2022 up 47.16% from Rs. 101.01 crore in September 2021.

3M India EPS has increased to Rs. 88.65 in September 2022 from Rs. 57.60 in September 2021.

3M India shares closed at 22,400.70 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.56% returns over the last 6 months and -17.70% over the last 12 months.

3M India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 924.98 889.77 776.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 924.98 889.77 776.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 393.57 426.70 308.79
Purchase of Traded Goods 186.60 203.32 116.99
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 14.86 -63.62 54.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 93.27 93.64 88.63
Depreciation 14.25 13.88 12.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 122.04 118.58 115.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 100.38 97.28 79.83
Other Income 34.02 10.97 8.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 134.40 108.25 88.17
Interest 0.38 0.53 0.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 134.02 107.72 87.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 134.02 107.72 87.48
Tax 34.16 27.48 22.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 99.86 80.25 64.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 99.86 80.25 64.88
Equity Share Capital 11.27 11.27 11.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 88.65 71.23 57.60
Diluted EPS 88.65 71.23 57.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 88.65 71.23 57.60
Diluted EPS 88.65 71.23 57.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 06:40 pm
