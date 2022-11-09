English
    3M India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 924.98 crore, up 19.06% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 06:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 3M India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 924.98 crore in September 2022 up 19.06% from Rs. 776.89 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 99.86 crore in September 2022 up 53.9% from Rs. 64.88 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 148.65 crore in September 2022 up 47.16% from Rs. 101.01 crore in September 2021.

    3M India EPS has increased to Rs. 88.65 in September 2022 from Rs. 57.60 in September 2021.

    3M India shares closed at 22,400.70 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.56% returns over the last 6 months and -17.70% over the last 12 months.

    3M India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations924.98889.77776.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations924.98889.77776.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials393.57426.70308.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods186.60203.32116.99
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.86-63.6254.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost93.2793.6488.63
    Depreciation14.2513.8812.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses122.04118.58115.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax100.3897.2879.83
    Other Income34.0210.978.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax134.40108.2588.17
    Interest0.380.530.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax134.02107.7287.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax134.02107.7287.48
    Tax34.1627.4822.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities99.8680.2564.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period99.8680.2564.88
    Equity Share Capital11.2711.2711.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS88.6571.2357.60
    Diluted EPS88.6571.2357.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS88.6571.2357.60
    Diluted EPS88.6571.2357.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
