3M India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 924.98 crore, up 19.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 924.98 crore in September 2022 up 19.06% from Rs. 776.89 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 99.86 crore in September 2022 up 53.9% from Rs. 64.88 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 148.65 crore in September 2022 up 47.16% from Rs. 101.01 crore in September 2021.

3M India EPS has increased to Rs. 88.65 in September 2022 from Rs. 57.60 in September 2021.

3M India shares closed at 22,400.70 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.56% returns over the last 6 months and -17.70% over the last 12 months.