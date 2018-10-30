3M India Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 682.86 crore, up 20.36% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 682.86 crore in September 2018 up 20.36% from Rs. 567.35 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.84 crore in September 2018 up 6.95% from Rs. 59.69 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.57 crore in September 2018 up 7.41% from Rs. 102.01 crore in September 2017.

3M India EPS has increased to Rs. 56.67 in September 2018 from Rs. 52.99 in September 2017.

3M India shares closed at 19,772.05 on October 29, 2018 (NSE) and has given -3.66% returns over the last 6 months and 37.35% over the last 12 months.