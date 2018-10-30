App
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 05:35 PM IST

3M India Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 682.86 crore, up 20.36% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 3M India are:

Net Sales at Rs 682.86 crore in September 2018 up 20.36% from Rs. 567.35 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.84 crore in September 2018 up 6.95% from Rs. 59.69 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.57 crore in September 2018 up 7.41% from Rs. 102.01 crore in September 2017.

3M India EPS has increased to Rs. 56.67 in September 2018 from Rs. 52.99 in September 2017.

3M India shares closed at 19,772.05 on October 29, 2018 (NSE) and has given -3.66% returns over the last 6 months and 37.35% over the last 12 months.

3M India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 682.86 700.66 567.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 682.86 700.66 567.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 166.29 137.21 158.12
Purchase of Traded Goods 188.60 221.49 81.34
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.06 3.55 45.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 89.56 68.14 78.41
Depreciation 10.85 10.39 10.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 143.42 115.89 111.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 84.08 143.99 82.65
Other Income 14.64 9.42 9.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 98.72 153.40 91.81
Interest 0.14 0.20 0.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 98.58 153.20 91.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 98.58 153.20 91.58
Tax 34.74 53.60 31.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 63.84 99.61 59.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 63.84 99.61 59.69
Equity Share Capital 11.27 11.27 11.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 56.67 88.42 52.99
Diluted EPS 56.67 88.42 52.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 56.67 88.42 52.99
Diluted EPS 56.67 88.42 52.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 30, 2018 05:33 pm

tags #3M India #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Results

