    3M India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 986.47 crore, up 16.17% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 03:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 3M India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 986.47 crore in March 2023 up 16.17% from Rs. 849.18 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 123.27 crore in March 2023 up 16.74% from Rs. 105.59 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 187.55 crore in March 2023 up 18.55% from Rs. 158.20 crore in March 2022.

    3M India EPS has increased to Rs. 109.42 in March 2023 from Rs. 93.73 in March 2022.

    3M India shares closed at 24,147.25 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.19% returns over the last 6 months and 23.99% over the last 12 months.

    3M India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations986.47932.22849.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations986.47932.22849.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials384.30361.25363.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods222.05201.13171.99
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.4712.09-21.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost89.8588.7879.65
    Depreciation14.1013.8812.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses113.23114.50105.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax165.41140.60136.51
    Other Income8.0411.198.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax173.45151.80145.26
    Interest5.630.561.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax167.82151.23143.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax167.82151.23143.39
    Tax44.5538.4637.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities123.27112.77105.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period123.27112.77105.59
    Equity Share Capital11.2711.2711.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS109.42100.1193.73
    Diluted EPS109.42100.1193.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS109.42100.1193.73
    Diluted EPS109.42100.1193.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
