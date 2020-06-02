3M India Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 627.21 crore, down 9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 627.21 crore in March 2020 down 9% from Rs. 689.23 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.83 crore in March 2020 down 144.41% from Rs. 58.15 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020 down 99.89% from Rs. 100.16 crore in March 2019.

3M India shares closed at 18,057.00 on June 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -18.69% returns over the last 6 months and -21.01% over the last 12 months.