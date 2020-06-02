3M India Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 627.21 crore, down 9% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 3M India are:
Net Sales at Rs 627.21 crore in March 2020 down 9% from Rs. 689.23 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.83 crore in March 2020 down 144.41% from Rs. 58.15 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020 down 99.89% from Rs. 100.16 crore in March 2019.
3M India shares closed at 18,057.00 on June 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -18.69% returns over the last 6 months and -21.01% over the last 12 months.
|3M India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|627.21
|694.09
|689.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|627.21
|694.09
|689.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|285.81
|280.38
|267.93
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|137.40
|119.96
|120.47
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-42.42
|16.23
|-7.55
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|71.96
|74.37
|78.92
|Depreciation
|15.35
|14.24
|10.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|185.81
|110.45
|131.33
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-26.70
|78.46
|87.79
|Other Income
|11.46
|13.46
|2.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.24
|91.92
|89.82
|Interest
|0.89
|1.11
|0.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-16.13
|90.81
|89.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-16.13
|90.81
|89.20
|Tax
|9.70
|23.06
|31.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-25.83
|67.75
|58.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-25.83
|67.75
|58.15
|Equity Share Capital
|11.27
|11.27
|11.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-22.93
|60.14
|51.62
|Diluted EPS
|-22.93
|60.14
|51.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-22.93
|60.14
|51.62
|Diluted EPS
|-22.93
|60.14
|51.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 2, 2020 09:22 am