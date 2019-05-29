3M India Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 689.23 crore, up 1.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 689.23 crore in March 2019 up 1.56% from Rs. 678.67 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.15 crore in March 2019 down 37.51% from Rs. 93.05 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.16 crore in March 2019 down 36.48% from Rs. 157.68 crore in March 2018.

3M India EPS has decreased to Rs. 51.62 in March 2019 from Rs. 82.60 in March 2018.

3M India shares closed at 23,913.05 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 15.10% returns over the last 6 months and 20.76% over the last 12 months.