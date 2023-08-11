English
    3M India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 976.85 crore, up 9.79% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 3M India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 976.85 crore in June 2023 up 9.79% from Rs. 889.77 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 116.67 crore in June 2023 up 45.39% from Rs. 80.25 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 171.16 crore in June 2023 up 40.15% from Rs. 122.13 crore in June 2022.

    3M India EPS has increased to Rs. 103.57 in June 2023 from Rs. 71.23 in June 2022.

    3M India shares closed at 28,104.70 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.51% returns over the last 6 months and 23.39% over the last 12 months.

    3M India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations976.85986.47889.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations976.85986.47889.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials404.66384.30426.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods211.93222.05203.32
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-21.09-2.47-63.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost99.1989.8593.64
    Depreciation13.6614.1013.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses123.84113.23118.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax144.66165.4197.28
    Other Income12.848.0410.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax157.50173.45108.25
    Interest0.965.630.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax156.54167.82107.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax156.54167.82107.72
    Tax39.8744.5527.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities116.67123.2780.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period116.67123.2780.25
    Equity Share Capital11.2711.2711.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS103.57109.4271.23
    Diluted EPS103.57109.4271.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS103.57109.4271.23
    Diluted EPS103.57109.4271.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    August 11, 2023

