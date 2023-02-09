3M India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 932.22 crore, up 22.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 932.22 crore in December 2022 up 22.07% from Rs. 763.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.77 crore in December 2022 up 66.48% from Rs. 67.74 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 165.68 crore in December 2022 up 57.93% from Rs. 104.91 crore in December 2021.