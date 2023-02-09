 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
3M India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 932.22 crore, up 22.07% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 12:38 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 3M India are:

Net Sales at Rs 932.22 crore in December 2022 up 22.07% from Rs. 763.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.77 crore in December 2022 up 66.48% from Rs. 67.74 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 165.68 crore in December 2022 up 57.93% from Rs. 104.91 crore in December 2021.

3M India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 932.22 924.98 763.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 932.22 924.98 763.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 361.25 393.57 294.75
Purchase of Traded Goods 201.13 186.60 139.06
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 12.09 14.86 27.61
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 88.78 93.27 93.06
Depreciation 13.88 14.25 13.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 114.50 122.04 110.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 140.60 100.38 85.63
Other Income 11.19 34.02 6.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 151.80 134.40 91.69
Interest 0.56 0.38 0.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 151.23 134.02 91.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 151.23 134.02 91.20
Tax 38.46 34.16 23.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 112.77 99.86 67.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 112.77 99.86 67.74
Equity Share Capital 11.27 11.27 11.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 100.11 88.65 60.13
Diluted EPS 100.11 88.65 60.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 100.11 88.65 60.13
Diluted EPS 100.11 88.65 60.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
