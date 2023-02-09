3M India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 932.22 crore, up 22.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 932.22 crore in December 2022 up 22.07% from Rs. 763.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.77 crore in December 2022 up 66.48% from Rs. 67.74 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 165.68 crore in December 2022 up 57.93% from Rs. 104.91 crore in December 2021.

3M India EPS has increased to Rs. 100.11 in December 2022 from Rs. 60.13 in December 2021.

Read More

3M India shares closed at 23,117.80 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.56% returns over the last 6 months and -6.29% over the last 12 months.