    3M India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 932.22 crore, up 22.07% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 12:38 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 3M India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 932.22 crore in December 2022 up 22.07% from Rs. 763.69 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.77 crore in December 2022 up 66.48% from Rs. 67.74 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 165.68 crore in December 2022 up 57.93% from Rs. 104.91 crore in December 2021.

    3M India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations932.22924.98763.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations932.22924.98763.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials361.25393.57294.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods201.13186.60139.06
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.0914.8627.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost88.7893.2793.06
    Depreciation13.8814.2513.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses114.50122.04110.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax140.60100.3885.63
    Other Income11.1934.026.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax151.80134.4091.69
    Interest0.560.380.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax151.23134.0291.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax151.23134.0291.20
    Tax38.4634.1623.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities112.7799.8667.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period112.7799.8667.74
    Equity Share Capital11.2711.2711.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS100.1188.6560.13
    Diluted EPS100.1188.6560.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS100.1188.6560.13
    Diluted EPS100.1188.6560.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
