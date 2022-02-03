3M India Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 763.69 crore, up 11.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 763.69 crore in December 2021 up 11.69% from Rs. 683.78 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.74 crore in December 2021 up 28.6% from Rs. 52.68 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.91 crore in December 2021 up 20.03% from Rs. 87.40 crore in December 2020.

3M India EPS has increased to Rs. 60.13 in December 2021 from Rs. 46.75 in December 2020.

3M India shares closed at 24,982.75 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.29% returns over the last 6 months and 18.85% over the last 12 months.