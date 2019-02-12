3M India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 736.00 crore, up 13.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 736.00 crore in December 2018 up 13.97% from Rs. 645.77 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.39 crore in December 2018 up 10.56% from Rs. 91.70 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 166.91 crore in December 2018 up 10.38% from Rs. 151.21 crore in December 2017.

3M India EPS has increased to Rs. 90.00 in December 2018 from Rs. 81.41 in December 2017.

3M India shares closed at 21,619.20 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.63% returns over the last 6 months and -0.40% over the last 12 months.