3M India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 976.70 crore, up 16.26% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 06:12 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for 3M India are:

Net Sales at Rs 976.70 crore in September 2022 up 16.26% from Rs. 840.10 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.23 crore in September 2022 up 65.43% from Rs. 64.22 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 157.67 crore in September 2022 up 56.68% from Rs. 100.63 crore in September 2021.

3M India EPS has increased to Rs. 94.30 in September 2022 from Rs. 57.00 in September 2021.

3M India shares closed at 22,400.70 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.56% returns over the last 6 months and -18.24% over the last 12 months.

3M India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 976.70 943.60 840.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 976.70 943.60 840.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 412.25 444.45 338.27
Purchase of Traded Goods 204.09 214.02 135.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.10 -61.05 49.44
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 102.55 103.19 98.52
Depreciation 14.60 14.28 13.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 128.79 126.53 126.26
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 108.31 102.18 78.87
Other Income 34.76 11.46 8.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 143.07 113.64 87.30
Interest 0.38 0.54 0.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 142.68 113.10 86.61
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 142.68 113.10 86.61
Tax 36.45 28.84 22.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 106.23 84.26 64.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 106.23 84.26 64.22
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 106.23 84.26 64.22
Equity Share Capital 11.27 11.27 11.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 94.30 74.80 57.00
Diluted EPS 94.30 74.80 57.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 94.30 74.80 57.00
Diluted EPS 94.30 74.80 57.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 06:05 pm
