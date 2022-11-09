English
    3M India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 976.70 crore, up 16.26% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 06:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for 3M India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 976.70 crore in September 2022 up 16.26% from Rs. 840.10 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.23 crore in September 2022 up 65.43% from Rs. 64.22 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 157.67 crore in September 2022 up 56.68% from Rs. 100.63 crore in September 2021.

    3M India EPS has increased to Rs. 94.30 in September 2022 from Rs. 57.00 in September 2021.

    3M India shares closed at 22,400.70 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.56% returns over the last 6 months and -18.24% over the last 12 months.

    3M India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations976.70943.60840.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations976.70943.60840.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials412.25444.45338.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods204.09214.02135.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.10-61.0549.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost102.55103.1998.52
    Depreciation14.6014.2813.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses128.79126.53126.26
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax108.31102.1878.87
    Other Income34.7611.468.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax143.07113.6487.30
    Interest0.380.540.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax142.68113.1086.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax142.68113.1086.61
    Tax36.4528.8422.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities106.2384.2664.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period106.2384.2664.22
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates106.2384.2664.22
    Equity Share Capital11.2711.2711.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS94.3074.8057.00
    Diluted EPS94.3074.8057.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS94.3074.8057.00
    Diluted EPS94.3074.8057.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 06:05 pm