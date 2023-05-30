English
    3M India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,959.37 crore, up 327.77% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 03:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for 3M India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,959.37 crore in March 2023 up 327.77% from Rs. 925.59 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 451.02 crore in March 2023 up 306.63% from Rs. 110.92 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 672.39 crore in March 2023 up 303.23% from Rs. 166.75 crore in March 2022.

    3M India EPS has increased to Rs. 400.37 in March 2023 from Rs. 98.46 in March 2022.

    3M India shares closed at 24,147.25 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.19% returns over the last 6 months and 23.99% over the last 12 months.

    3M India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,959.37993.03925.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,959.37993.03925.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,634.80376.46386.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods878.57215.59194.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-53.0512.77-14.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost400.3497.2388.96
    Depreciation57.6814.6813.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses494.43120.38113.76
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax546.61155.93144.15
    Other Income68.1011.999.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax614.71167.91153.36
    Interest7.270.571.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax607.44167.34151.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax607.44167.34151.41
    Tax156.4242.5340.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities451.02124.81110.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period451.02124.81110.92
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates451.02124.81110.92
    Equity Share Capital11.2711.2711.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves1,666.21----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS400.37110.7998.46
    Diluted EPS400.37110.7998.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS400.37110.7998.46
    Diluted EPS400.37110.7998.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    May 30, 2023