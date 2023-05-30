3M India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,959.37 crore, up 327.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,959.37 crore in March 2023 up 327.77% from Rs. 925.59 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 451.02 crore in March 2023 up 306.63% from Rs. 110.92 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 672.39 crore in March 2023 up 303.23% from Rs. 166.75 crore in March 2022.

3M India EPS has increased to Rs. 400.37 in March 2023 from Rs. 98.46 in March 2022.

3M India shares closed at 24,147.25 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.19% returns over the last 6 months and 23.99% over the last 12 months.