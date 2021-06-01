3M India Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 827.21 crore, up 22.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 827.21 crore in March 2021 up 22.89% from Rs. 673.15 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.47 crore in March 2021 up 17.23% from Rs. 60.11 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.61 crore in March 2021 up 23.48% from Rs. 88.77 crore in March 2020.

3M India EPS has increased to Rs. 62.56 in March 2021 from Rs. 53.36 in March 2020.

3M India shares closed at 25,536.15 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 16.36% returns over the last 6 months and 41.42% over the last 12 months.