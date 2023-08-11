3M India Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,049.66 crore, up 11.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,049.66 crore in June 2023 up 11.24% from Rs. 943.60 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 129.21 crore in June 2023 up 53.35% from Rs. 84.26 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 188.15 crore in June 2023 up 47.08% from Rs. 127.92 crore in June 2022.

3M India EPS has increased to Rs. 114.70 in June 2023 from Rs. 74.80 in June 2022.

3M India shares closed at 28,119.45 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.06% returns over the last 6 months and 23.60% over the last 12 months.