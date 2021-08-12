3M India Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 743.87 crore, up 114.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 743.87 crore in June 2021 up 114.88% from Rs. 346.18 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.10 crore in June 2021 up 170.78% from Rs. 42.52 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.86 crore in June 2021 up 233.06% from Rs. 41.98 crore in June 2020.

3M India EPS has increased to Rs. 26.72 in June 2021 from Rs. 37.74 in June 2020.

3M India shares closed at 23,692.60 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.40% returns over the last 6 months and 10.84% over the last 12 months.