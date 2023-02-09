3M India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 993.03 crore, up 20.18% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 993.03 976.70 826.28 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 993.03 976.70 826.28 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 376.46 412.25 326.33 Purchase of Traded Goods 215.59 204.09 155.24 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 12.77 6.10 27.48 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 97.23 102.55 102.69 Depreciation 14.68 14.60 13.62 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 120.38 128.79 119.13 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 155.93 108.31 81.79 Other Income 11.99 34.76 7.69 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 167.91 143.07 89.48 Interest 0.57 0.38 0.49 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 167.34 142.68 88.98 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 167.34 142.68 88.98 Tax 42.53 36.45 22.24 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 124.81 106.23 66.74 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 124.81 106.23 66.74 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 124.81 106.23 66.74 Equity Share Capital 11.27 11.27 11.27 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 110.79 94.30 59.25 Diluted EPS 110.79 94.30 59.25 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 110.79 94.30 59.25 Diluted EPS 110.79 94.30 59.25 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited