3M India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 993.03 crore, up 20.18% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 12:47 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for 3M India are:Net Sales at Rs 993.03 crore in December 2022 up 20.18% from Rs. 826.28 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 124.81 crore in December 2022 up 86.99% from Rs. 66.74 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 182.59 crore in December 2022 up 77.1% from Rs. 103.10 crore in December 2021.
3M India EPS has increased to Rs. 110.79 in December 2022 from Rs. 59.25 in December 2021.
|3M India shares closed at 23,117.80 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.56% returns over the last 6 months and -6.29% over the last 12 months.
|3M India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|993.03
|976.70
|826.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|993.03
|976.70
|826.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|376.46
|412.25
|326.33
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|215.59
|204.09
|155.24
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|12.77
|6.10
|27.48
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|97.23
|102.55
|102.69
|Depreciation
|14.68
|14.60
|13.62
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|120.38
|128.79
|119.13
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|155.93
|108.31
|81.79
|Other Income
|11.99
|34.76
|7.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|167.91
|143.07
|89.48
|Interest
|0.57
|0.38
|0.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|167.34
|142.68
|88.98
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|167.34
|142.68
|88.98
|Tax
|42.53
|36.45
|22.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|124.81
|106.23
|66.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|124.81
|106.23
|66.74
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|124.81
|106.23
|66.74
|Equity Share Capital
|11.27
|11.27
|11.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|110.79
|94.30
|59.25
|Diluted EPS
|110.79
|94.30
|59.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|110.79
|94.30
|59.25
|Diluted EPS
|110.79
|94.30
|59.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited