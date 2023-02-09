English
    3M India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 993.03 crore, up 20.18% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 12:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for 3M India are:Net Sales at Rs 993.03 crore in December 2022 up 20.18% from Rs. 826.28 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 124.81 crore in December 2022 up 86.99% from Rs. 66.74 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 182.59 crore in December 2022 up 77.1% from Rs. 103.10 crore in December 2021.
    3M India EPS has increased to Rs. 110.79 in December 2022 from Rs. 59.25 in December 2021.3M India shares closed at 23,117.80 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.56% returns over the last 6 months and -6.29% over the last 12 months.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations993.03976.70826.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations993.03976.70826.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials376.46412.25326.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods215.59204.09155.24
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.776.1027.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost97.23102.55102.69
    Depreciation14.6814.6013.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses120.38128.79119.13
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax155.93108.3181.79
    Other Income11.9934.767.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax167.91143.0789.48
    Interest0.570.380.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax167.34142.6888.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax167.34142.6888.98
    Tax42.5336.4522.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities124.81106.2366.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period124.81106.2366.74
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates124.81106.2366.74
    Equity Share Capital11.2711.2711.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS110.7994.3059.25
    Diluted EPS110.7994.3059.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS110.7994.3059.25
    Diluted EPS110.7994.3059.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited