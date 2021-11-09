3i Infotech Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 58.63 crore, down 32.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.63 crore in September 2021 down 32.09% from Rs. 86.33 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.42 crore in September 2021 down 581.4% from Rs. 2.58 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 10.84 crore in September 2021 down 147.63% from Rs. 22.76 crore in September 2020.

3i Infotech shares closed at 52.60 on November 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 549.38% returns over the last 6 months and 1,713.79% over the last 12 months.