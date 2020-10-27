3i Infotech Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 86.33 crore, up 6.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.33 crore in September 2020 up 6.61% from Rs. 80.98 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.58 crore in September 2020 down 90.84% from Rs. 28.16 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.76 crore in September 2020 down 30.95% from Rs. 32.96 crore in September 2019.

3i Infotech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.17 in September 2019.

3i Infotech shares closed at 3.00 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 81.82% returns over the last 6 months and 42.86% over the last 12 months.