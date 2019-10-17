3i Infotech Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 80.98 crore, up 7.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 3i Infotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 80.98 crore in September 2019 up 7.02% from Rs. 75.67 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.16 crore in September 2019 down 64.18% from Rs. 78.61 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.96 crore in September 2019 down 23.15% from Rs. 42.89 crore in September 2018.

3i Infotech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.49 in September 2018.

3i Infotech shares closed at 2.00 on October 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given -46.67% returns over the last 6 months and -41.18% over the last 12 months.