3i Infotech Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 75.67 crore, up 31.1% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 75.67 crore in September 2018 up 31.1% from Rs. 57.72 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.61 crore in September 2018 up 160.43% from Rs. 130.09 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.70 crore in September 2018 up 130.01% from Rs. 128.96 crore in September 2017.

3i Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.99 in September 2017.

3i Infotech shares closed at 3.35 on October 11, 2018 (NSE) and has given -34.95% returns over the last 6 months and -15.19% over the last 12 months.