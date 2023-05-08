English
    3i Infotech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 75.40 crore, up 39.6% Y-o-Y

    May 08, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 3i Infotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 75.40 crore in March 2023 up 39.6% from Rs. 54.01 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.56 crore in March 2023 down 203.36% from Rs. 20.86 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.67 crore in March 2023 down 226.81% from Rs. 10.78 crore in March 2022.

    3i Infotech shares closed at 35.95 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.73% returns over the last 6 months and -33.30% over the last 12 months.

    3i Infotech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations75.4069.6554.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations75.4069.6554.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost36.1636.9124.11
    Depreciation5.037.184.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses56.154.2220.72
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-21.9421.344.78
    Other Income3.243.561.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-18.7024.906.38
    Interest2.006.492.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-20.7018.413.93
    Exceptional Items-0.8623.0916.93
    P/L Before Tax-21.5641.5020.86
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-21.5641.5020.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-21.5641.5020.86
    Equity Share Capital168.47168.39167.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.282.461.25
    Diluted EPS-1.28--1.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.282.461.25
    Diluted EPS-1.28--1.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

