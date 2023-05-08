3i Infotech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 75.40 crore, up 39.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.40 crore in March 2023 up 39.6% from Rs. 54.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.56 crore in March 2023 down 203.36% from Rs. 20.86 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.67 crore in March 2023 down 226.81% from Rs. 10.78 crore in March 2022.

3i Infotech shares closed at 35.95 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.73% returns over the last 6 months and -33.30% over the last 12 months.