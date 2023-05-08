3i Infotech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 75.40 crore, up 39.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 3i Infotech are:
Net Sales at Rs 75.40 crore in March 2023 up 39.6% from Rs. 54.01 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.56 crore in March 2023 down 203.36% from Rs. 20.86 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.67 crore in March 2023 down 226.81% from Rs. 10.78 crore in March 2022.
3i Infotech shares closed at 35.95 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.73% returns over the last 6 months and -33.30% over the last 12 months.
|3i Infotech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|75.40
|69.65
|54.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|75.40
|69.65
|54.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|36.16
|36.91
|24.11
|Depreciation
|5.03
|7.18
|4.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|56.15
|4.22
|20.72
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-21.94
|21.34
|4.78
|Other Income
|3.24
|3.56
|1.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-18.70
|24.90
|6.38
|Interest
|2.00
|6.49
|2.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-20.70
|18.41
|3.93
|Exceptional Items
|-0.86
|23.09
|16.93
|P/L Before Tax
|-21.56
|41.50
|20.86
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-21.56
|41.50
|20.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-21.56
|41.50
|20.86
|Equity Share Capital
|168.47
|168.39
|167.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.28
|2.46
|1.25
|Diluted EPS
|-1.28
|--
|1.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.28
|2.46
|1.25
|Diluted EPS
|-1.28
|--
|1.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited