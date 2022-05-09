3i Infotech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.01 crore, up 3.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.01 crore in March 2022 up 3.43% from Rs. 52.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.86 crore in March 2022 down 92.49% from Rs. 277.91 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.78 crore in March 2022 up 143.35% from Rs. 24.87 crore in March 2021.

3i Infotech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.25 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.61 in March 2021.

3i Infotech shares closed at 52.70 on May 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.90% returns over the last 6 months and 550.62% over the last 12 months.