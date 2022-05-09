 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
3i Infotech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.01 crore, up 3.43% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:12 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 3i Infotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 54.01 crore in March 2022 up 3.43% from Rs. 52.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.86 crore in March 2022 down 92.49% from Rs. 277.91 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.78 crore in March 2022 up 143.35% from Rs. 24.87 crore in March 2021.

3i Infotech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.25 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.61 in March 2021.

3i Infotech shares closed at 52.70 on May 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.90% returns over the last 6 months and 550.62% over the last 12 months.

3i Infotech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 54.01 46.86 52.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 54.01 46.86 52.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.11 30.42 37.42
Depreciation 4.40 3.16 2.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.72 27.48 48.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.78 -14.20 -36.63
Other Income 1.60 3.27 9.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.38 -10.93 -27.50
Interest 2.45 2.23 8.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.93 -13.16 -35.85
Exceptional Items 16.93 -8.61 290.51
P/L Before Tax 20.86 -21.77 254.66
Tax -- -- 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.86 -21.77 254.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- 23.26
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.86 -21.77 277.91
Equity Share Capital 167.94 165.44 1,616.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.25 -1.32 1.61
Diluted EPS 1.25 -1.32 1.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.25 -1.32 1.61
Diluted EPS 1.25 -1.32 1.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

May 9, 2022 09:00 pm
