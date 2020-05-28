3i Infotech Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 91.48 crore, up 21.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.48 crore in March 2020 up 21.52% from Rs. 75.28 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.76 crore in March 2020 up 218.93% from Rs. 22.50 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.90 crore in March 2020 up 119.44% from Rs. 41.88 crore in March 2019.

3i Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.14 in March 2019.

3i Infotech shares closed at 1.60 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -17.95% returns over the last 6 months and -56.16% over the last 12 months.