3i Infotech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.58 crore, up 17.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.58 crore in June 2022 up 17.85% from Rs. 53.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.54 crore in June 2022 up 17.43% from Rs. 21.75 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.18 crore in June 2022 up 134.25% from Rs. 12.03 crore in June 2021.

3i Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.52 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2021.

3i Infotech shares closed at 41.65 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -46.40% returns over the last 6 months and 343.09% over the last 12 months.