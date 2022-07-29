 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
3i Infotech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.58 crore, up 17.85% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 09:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 3i Infotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 62.58 crore in June 2022 up 17.85% from Rs. 53.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.54 crore in June 2022 up 17.43% from Rs. 21.75 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.18 crore in June 2022 up 134.25% from Rs. 12.03 crore in June 2021.

3i Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.52 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2021.

3i Infotech shares closed at 41.65 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -46.40% returns over the last 6 months and 343.09% over the last 12 months.

3i Infotech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 62.58 54.01 53.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 62.58 54.01 53.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 32.91 24.11 22.69
Depreciation 4.49 4.40 2.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.88 20.72 22.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.30 4.78 5.85
Other Income 3.39 1.60 3.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.69 6.38 9.58
Interest -1.85 2.45 1.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.54 3.93 7.65
Exceptional Items -- 16.93 14.10
P/L Before Tax 25.54 20.86 21.75
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.54 20.86 21.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.54 20.86 21.75
Equity Share Capital 168.38 167.94 1,616.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.52 1.25 0.11
Diluted EPS 1.52 1.25 0.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.52 1.25 0.11
Diluted EPS 1.52 1.25 0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 29, 2022 09:44 pm
