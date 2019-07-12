3i Infotech Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 74.21 crore, up 26.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 3i Infotech are:
Net Sales at Rs 74.21 crore in June 2019 up 26.42% from Rs. 58.70 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2019 down 105.13% from Rs. 39.54 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.52 crore in June 2019 up 47.36% from Rs. 16.64 crore in June 2018.
3i Infotech shares closed at 2.95 on July 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -15.71% returns over the last 6 months and -26.25% over the last 12 months.
|3i Infotech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|74.21
|75.28
|58.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|74.21
|75.28
|58.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|35.00
|20.90
|28.20
|Depreciation
|3.89
|1.78
|1.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.87
|19.52
|22.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17.45
|33.08
|6.30
|Other Income
|3.18
|7.02
|8.68
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|20.63
|40.10
|14.98
|Interest
|11.43
|9.33
|11.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|9.20
|30.77
|3.76
|Exceptional Items
|-5.85
|-3.72
|40.47
|P/L Before Tax
|3.35
|27.05
|44.23
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.35
|27.05
|44.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-5.38
|-4.55
|-4.69
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.03
|22.50
|39.54
|Equity Share Capital
|1,616.64
|1,616.64
|1,615.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.14
|0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.14
|0.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.14
|0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.14
|0.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
