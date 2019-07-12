3i Infotech Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 74.21 crore, up 26.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.21 crore in June 2019 up 26.42% from Rs. 58.70 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2019 down 105.13% from Rs. 39.54 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.52 crore in June 2019 up 47.36% from Rs. 16.64 crore in June 2018.

3i Infotech shares closed at 2.95 on July 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -15.71% returns over the last 6 months and -26.25% over the last 12 months.