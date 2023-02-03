 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
3i Infotech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 69.65 crore, up 48.63% Y-o-Y

Feb 03, 2023 / 02:13 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 3i Infotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 69.65 crore in December 2022 up 48.63% from Rs. 46.86 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.50 crore in December 2022 up 290.63% from Rs. 21.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.08 crore in December 2022 up 512.87% from Rs. 7.77 crore in December 2021.

3i Infotech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 69.65 68.62 46.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 69.65 68.62 46.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 36.91 42.39 30.42
Depreciation 7.18 4.50 3.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.22 7.04 27.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.34 14.69 -14.20
Other Income 3.56 2.19 3.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.90 16.88 -10.93
Interest 6.49 2.36 2.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.41 14.52 -13.16
Exceptional Items 23.09 -7.75 -8.61
P/L Before Tax 41.50 6.77 -21.77
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 41.50 6.77 -21.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 41.50 6.77 -21.77
Equity Share Capital 168.39 168.39 165.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.46 0.40 -1.32
Diluted EPS -- 0.05 -1.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.46 0.40 -1.32
Diluted EPS -- 0.05 -1.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
