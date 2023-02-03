English
    3i Infotech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 69.65 crore, up 48.63% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2023 / 02:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 3i Infotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 69.65 crore in December 2022 up 48.63% from Rs. 46.86 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.50 crore in December 2022 up 290.63% from Rs. 21.77 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.08 crore in December 2022 up 512.87% from Rs. 7.77 crore in December 2021.

    3i Infotech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations69.6568.6246.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations69.6568.6246.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost36.9142.3930.42
    Depreciation7.184.503.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.227.0427.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.3414.69-14.20
    Other Income3.562.193.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.9016.88-10.93
    Interest6.492.362.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.4114.52-13.16
    Exceptional Items23.09-7.75-8.61
    P/L Before Tax41.506.77-21.77
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities41.506.77-21.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period41.506.77-21.77
    Equity Share Capital168.39168.39165.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.460.40-1.32
    Diluted EPS--0.05-1.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.460.40-1.32
    Diluted EPS--0.05-1.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited