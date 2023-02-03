3i Infotech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 69.65 crore, up 48.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.65 crore in December 2022 up 48.63% from Rs. 46.86 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.50 crore in December 2022 up 290.63% from Rs. 21.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.08 crore in December 2022 up 512.87% from Rs. 7.77 crore in December 2021.

3i Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.46 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.32 in December 2021.

Read More