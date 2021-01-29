3i Infotech Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 86.72 crore, down 5.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.72 crore in December 2020 down 5.33% from Rs. 91.60 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.89 crore in December 2020 down 33.7% from Rs. 30.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.67 crore in December 2020 up 18.55% from Rs. 35.15 crore in December 2019.

3i Infotech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.19 in December 2019.

3i Infotech shares closed at 7.00 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 185.71% returns over the last 6 months and 204.35% over the last 12 months.