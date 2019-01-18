3i Infotech Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 74.27 crore, up 27.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.27 crore in December 2018 up 27.79% from Rs. 58.12 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 110.25 crore in December 2018 up 5350% from Rs. 2.10 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 165.07 crore in December 2018 up 379.58% from Rs. 34.42 crore in December 2017.

3i Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.68 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2017.

3i Infotech shares closed at 3.75 on January 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and -51.61% over the last 12 months.