3i Infotech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 177.13 crore, up 0.02% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for 3i Infotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 177.13 crore in September 2022 up 0.02% from Rs. 177.10 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.11 crore in September 2022 up 174.1% from Rs. 23.09 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.87 crore in September 2022 up 322.41% from Rs. 13.88 crore in September 2021.

3i Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.43 in September 2021.

3i Infotech shares closed at 43.90 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.26% returns over the last 6 months and 6.04% over the last 12 months.

3i Infotech
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 177.13 179.22 177.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 177.13 179.22 177.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 146.23 140.18 138.52
Depreciation 5.01 4.81 3.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.23 32.50 58.63
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.66 1.73 -23.16
Other Income 1.20 0.87 6.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.86 2.60 -16.99
Interest 2.37 2.29 2.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23.49 0.31 -19.23
Exceptional Items -7.74 -0.69 -2.97
P/L Before Tax 15.75 -0.38 -22.20
Tax -1.36 1.14 0.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.11 -1.52 -23.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.11 -1.52 -23.09
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 17.11 -1.52 -23.09
Equity Share Capital 168.39 168.38 161.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.02 -0.09 -1.43
Diluted EPS 1.02 -0.09 -1.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.02 -0.09 -1.43
Diluted EPS 1.02 -0.09 -1.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 1, 2022 09:44 am
