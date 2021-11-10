3i Infotech Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 177.10 crore, down 29.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 177.10 crore in September 2021 down 29.39% from Rs. 250.80 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.09 crore in September 2021 down 250.82% from Rs. 15.31 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.88 crore in September 2021 down 130.43% from Rs. 45.62 crore in September 2020.

3i Infotech shares closed at 57.85 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 614.20% returns over the last 6 months and 1,894.83% over the last 12 months.