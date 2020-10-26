3i Infotech Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 250.80 crore, down 15.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 250.80 crore in September 2020 down 15.31% from Rs. 296.15 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.31 crore in September 2020 up 14.77% from Rs. 13.34 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.62 crore in September 2020 down 5.74% from Rs. 48.40 crore in September 2019.

3i Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.08 in September 2019.

3i Infotech shares closed at 3.15 on October 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 90.91% returns over the last 6 months and 50.00% over the last 12 months.