3i Infotech Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 296.15 crore, up 8.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 296.15 crore in September 2019 up 8.23% from Rs. 273.63 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.34 crore in September 2019 up 48.88% from Rs. 8.96 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.40 crore in September 2019 up 35.69% from Rs. 35.67 crore in September 2018.

3i Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.06 in September 2018.

3i Infotech shares closed at 2.00 on October 16, 2019 (NSE)