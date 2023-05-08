3i Infotech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 190.46 crore, up 8.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for 3i Infotech are:
Net Sales at Rs 190.46 crore in March 2023 up 8.44% from Rs. 175.63 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.27 crore in March 2023 down 599.23% from Rs. 3.90 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.43 crore in March 2023 down 490.41% from Rs. 3.44 crore in March 2022.
3i Infotech shares closed at 35.95 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.73% returns over the last 6 months and -33.30% over the last 12 months.
|3i Infotech
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|190.46
|182.30
|175.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|190.46
|182.30
|175.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|133.78
|137.35
|137.78
|Depreciation
|5.40
|7.58
|4.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|73.68
|31.47
|34.48
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.40
|5.90
|-1.43
|Other Income
|3.57
|3.16
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-18.83
|9.06
|-1.36
|Interest
|2.56
|2.07
|2.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-21.39
|6.99
|-3.54
|Exceptional Items
|-4.17
|7.59
|-2.04
|P/L Before Tax
|-25.56
|14.58
|-5.58
|Tax
|1.71
|1.52
|-1.68
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-27.27
|13.06
|-3.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-27.27
|13.06
|-3.90
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-27.27
|13.06
|-3.90
|Equity Share Capital
|168.47
|168.39
|167.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.62
|0.77
|-0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-1.62
|0.77
|-0.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.62
|0.77
|-0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-1.62
|0.77
|-0.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited