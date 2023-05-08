3i Infotech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 190.46 crore, up 8.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 190.46 crore in March 2023 up 8.44% from Rs. 175.63 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.27 crore in March 2023 down 599.23% from Rs. 3.90 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.43 crore in March 2023 down 490.41% from Rs. 3.44 crore in March 2022.

3i Infotech shares closed at 35.95 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.73% returns over the last 6 months and -33.30% over the last 12 months.