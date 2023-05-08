English
    3i Infotech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 190.46 crore, up 8.44% Y-o-Y

    May 08, 2023 / 09:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for 3i Infotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 190.46 crore in March 2023 up 8.44% from Rs. 175.63 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.27 crore in March 2023 down 599.23% from Rs. 3.90 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.43 crore in March 2023 down 490.41% from Rs. 3.44 crore in March 2022.

    3i Infotech shares closed at 35.95 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.73% returns over the last 6 months and -33.30% over the last 12 months.

    3i Infotech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations190.46182.30175.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations190.46182.30175.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost133.78137.35137.78
    Depreciation5.407.584.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses73.6831.4734.48
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-22.405.90-1.43
    Other Income3.573.160.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-18.839.06-1.36
    Interest2.562.072.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-21.396.99-3.54
    Exceptional Items-4.177.59-2.04
    P/L Before Tax-25.5614.58-5.58
    Tax1.711.52-1.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-27.2713.06-3.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-27.2713.06-3.90
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-27.2713.06-3.90
    Equity Share Capital168.47168.39167.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.620.77-0.23
    Diluted EPS-1.620.77-0.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.620.77-0.23
    Diluted EPS-1.620.77-0.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 8, 2023 09:44 am