3i Infotech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 175.63 crore, up 17.73% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:18 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for 3i Infotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 175.63 crore in March 2022 up 17.73% from Rs. 149.18 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.90 crore in March 2022 down 100.9% from Rs. 434.91 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.44 crore in March 2022 up 105.4% from Rs. 63.69 crore in March 2021.

3i Infotech shares closed at 52.70 on May 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.90% returns over the last 6 months and 550.62% over the last 12 months.

3i Infotech
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 175.63 165.70 149.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 175.63 165.70 149.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 137.78 140.23 138.65
Depreciation 4.80 3.56 3.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 34.48 34.38 85.57
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.43 -12.47 -78.43
Other Income 0.07 4.26 11.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.36 -8.21 -67.08
Interest 2.18 1.72 8.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.54 -9.93 -75.93
Exceptional Items -2.04 -9.59 390.38
P/L Before Tax -5.58 -19.52 314.45
Tax -1.68 3.11 12.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.90 -22.63 301.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- 133.39
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.90 -22.63 434.91
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -3.90 -22.63 434.91
Equity Share Capital 167.94 165.44 1,616.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.23 -1.37 1.94
Diluted EPS -0.23 -1.37 1.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.23 -1.37 1.94
Diluted EPS -0.23 -1.37 1.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

May 9, 2022 09:11 pm
