3i Infotech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 175.63 crore, up 17.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 175.63 crore in March 2022 up 17.73% from Rs. 149.18 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.90 crore in March 2022 down 100.9% from Rs. 434.91 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.44 crore in March 2022 up 105.4% from Rs. 63.69 crore in March 2021.

3i Infotech shares closed at 52.70 on May 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.90% returns over the last 6 months and 550.62% over the last 12 months.