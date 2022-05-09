3i Infotech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 175.63 crore, up 17.73% Y-o-Y
May 09, 2022 / 09:18 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for 3i Infotech are:
Net Sales at Rs 175.63 crore in March 2022 up 17.73% from Rs. 149.18 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.90 crore in March 2022 down 100.9% from Rs. 434.91 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.44 crore in March 2022 up 105.4% from Rs. 63.69 crore in March 2021.
3i Infotech shares closed at 52.70 on May 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.90% returns over the last 6 months and 550.62% over the last 12 months.
|3i Infotech
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|175.63
|165.70
|149.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|175.63
|165.70
|149.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|137.78
|140.23
|138.65
|Depreciation
|4.80
|3.56
|3.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|34.48
|34.38
|85.57
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.43
|-12.47
|-78.43
|Other Income
|0.07
|4.26
|11.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.36
|-8.21
|-67.08
|Interest
|2.18
|1.72
|8.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.54
|-9.93
|-75.93
|Exceptional Items
|-2.04
|-9.59
|390.38
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.58
|-19.52
|314.45
|Tax
|-1.68
|3.11
|12.93
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.90
|-22.63
|301.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|133.39
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.90
|-22.63
|434.91
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.90
|-22.63
|434.91
|Equity Share Capital
|167.94
|165.44
|1,616.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|-1.37
|1.94
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|-1.37
|1.94
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|-1.37
|1.94
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|-1.37
|1.94
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
