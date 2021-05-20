3i Infotech Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 149.18 crore, down 46.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 149.18 crore in March 2021 down 46.28% from Rs. 277.71 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 434.91 crore in March 2021 up 1652.26% from Rs. 24.82 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 63.69 crore in March 2021 down 222.55% from Rs. 51.97 crore in March 2020.

3i Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.94 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2020.

3i Infotech shares closed at 8.80 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 162.69% returns over the last 6 months and 467.74% over the last 12 months.