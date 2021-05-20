MARKET NEWS

3i Infotech Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 149.18 crore, down 46.28% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2021 / 09:13 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for 3i Infotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 149.18 crore in March 2021 down 46.28% from Rs. 277.71 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 434.91 crore in March 2021 up 1652.26% from Rs. 24.82 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 63.69 crore in March 2021 down 222.55% from Rs. 51.97 crore in March 2020.

3i Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.94 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2020.

3i Infotech shares closed at 8.80 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 162.69% returns over the last 6 months and 467.74% over the last 12 months.

3i Infotech
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations149.18273.31277.71
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations149.18273.31277.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost138.65172.04166.03
Depreciation3.394.982.55
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses85.5751.9461.21
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-78.4344.3547.92
Other Income11.351.881.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-67.0846.2349.42
Interest8.859.2511.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-75.9336.9838.32
Exceptional Items390.38-10.18-11.02
P/L Before Tax314.4526.8027.30
Tax12.934.932.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities301.5221.8724.82
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items133.39----
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period434.9121.8724.82
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates434.9121.8724.82
Equity Share Capital1,616.651,616.651,616.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.940.140.15
Diluted EPS1.940.140.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.940.140.15
Diluted EPS1.940.140.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #3i Infotech #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: May 20, 2021 09:00 am

