3i Infotech Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 277.71 crore, down 7.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 277.71 crore in March 2020 down 7.31% from Rs. 299.60 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.82 crore in March 2020 down 28.86% from Rs. 34.89 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.97 crore in March 2020 down 6% from Rs. 55.29 crore in March 2019.

3i Infotech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.22 in March 2019.

3i Infotech shares closed at 1.70 on May 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -12.82% returns over the last 6 months and -52.11% over the last 12 months.