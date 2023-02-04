 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
3i Infotech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 182.30 crore, up 10.02% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:53 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for 3i Infotech are:Net Sales at Rs 182.30 crore in December 2022 up 10.02% from Rs. 165.70 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.06 crore in December 2022 up 157.71% from Rs. 22.63 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.64 crore in December 2022 up 457.85% from Rs. 4.65 crore in December 2021.
3i Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.77 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.37 in December 2021. 3i Infotech shares closed at 37.10 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.96% returns over the last 6 months and -51.76% over the last 12 months.
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations182.30177.13165.70
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations182.30177.13165.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost137.35146.23140.23
Depreciation7.585.013.56
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses31.471.2334.38
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.9024.66-12.47
Other Income3.161.204.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.0625.86-8.21
Interest2.072.371.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.9923.49-9.93
Exceptional Items7.59-7.74-9.59
P/L Before Tax14.5815.75-19.52
Tax1.52-1.363.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.0617.11-22.63
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.0617.11-22.63
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates13.0617.11-22.63
Equity Share Capital168.39168.39165.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.771.02-1.37
Diluted EPS0.771.02-1.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.771.02-1.37
Diluted EPS0.771.02-1.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
