3i Infotech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 182.30 crore, up 10.02% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 182.30 177.13 165.70 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 182.30 177.13 165.70 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 137.35 146.23 140.23 Depreciation 7.58 5.01 3.56 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 31.47 1.23 34.38 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.90 24.66 -12.47 Other Income 3.16 1.20 4.26 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.06 25.86 -8.21 Interest 2.07 2.37 1.72 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.99 23.49 -9.93 Exceptional Items 7.59 -7.74 -9.59 P/L Before Tax 14.58 15.75 -19.52 Tax 1.52 -1.36 3.11 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.06 17.11 -22.63 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.06 17.11 -22.63 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 13.06 17.11 -22.63 Equity Share Capital 168.39 168.39 165.44 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.77 1.02 -1.37 Diluted EPS 0.77 1.02 -1.37 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.77 1.02 -1.37 Diluted EPS 0.77 1.02 -1.37 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited