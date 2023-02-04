3i Infotech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 182.30 crore, up 10.02% Y-o-Y
February 04, 2023 / 12:53 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for 3i Infotech are:Net Sales at Rs 182.30 crore in December 2022 up 10.02% from Rs. 165.70 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.06 crore in December 2022 up 157.71% from Rs. 22.63 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.64 crore in December 2022 up 457.85% from Rs. 4.65 crore in December 2021.
3i Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.77 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.37 in December 2021.
|3i Infotech shares closed at 37.10 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.96% returns over the last 6 months and -51.76% over the last 12 months.
|3i Infotech
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|182.30
|177.13
|165.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|182.30
|177.13
|165.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|137.35
|146.23
|140.23
|Depreciation
|7.58
|5.01
|3.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|31.47
|1.23
|34.38
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.90
|24.66
|-12.47
|Other Income
|3.16
|1.20
|4.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.06
|25.86
|-8.21
|Interest
|2.07
|2.37
|1.72
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.99
|23.49
|-9.93
|Exceptional Items
|7.59
|-7.74
|-9.59
|P/L Before Tax
|14.58
|15.75
|-19.52
|Tax
|1.52
|-1.36
|3.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|13.06
|17.11
|-22.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|13.06
|17.11
|-22.63
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|13.06
|17.11
|-22.63
|Equity Share Capital
|168.39
|168.39
|165.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.77
|1.02
|-1.37
|Diluted EPS
|0.77
|1.02
|-1.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.77
|1.02
|-1.37
|Diluted EPS
|0.77
|1.02
|-1.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited