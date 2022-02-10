3i Infotech Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 165.70 crore, down 39.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 165.70 crore in December 2021 down 39.37% from Rs. 273.31 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.63 crore in December 2021 down 203.48% from Rs. 21.87 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.65 crore in December 2021 down 109.08% from Rs. 51.21 crore in December 2020.

3i Infotech shares closed at 73.75 on February 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 742.86% returns over the last 6 months and 1,025.95% over the last 12 months.