3i Infotech Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 306.54 crore, Up 29.06% Y-o-Y.

Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 306.54 273.63 237.52 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 306.54 273.63 237.52 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 154.43 154.19 130.84 Depreciation 2.11 2.08 2.14 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 113.15 84.97 65.70 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.85 32.39 38.84 Other Income 5.16 1.20 6.23 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.01 33.59 45.07 Interest 11.49 11.20 12.98 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.52 22.39 32.09 Exceptional Items 1.09 -1.85 0.93 P/L Before Tax 31.61 20.54 33.02 Tax 3.68 1.76 1.30 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.93 18.78 31.72 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -9.91 -9.90 -8.95 Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.02 8.88 22.77 Minority Interest -0.50 0.08 -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 17.52 8.96 22.77 Equity Share Capital 1,616.64 1,615.91 1,334.15 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.11 0.06 0.17 Diluted EPS 0.11 0.06 0.17 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.11 0.06 0.17 Diluted EPS 0.11 0.06 0.17 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited