3i Infotech Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 306.54 crore, Up 29.06% Y-o-Y.

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for 3i Infotech are: Net Sales at Rs 306.54 crore in December 2018 Up 29.06% from Rs. 237.52 crore in December 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.52 crore in December 2018 Down 23.06% from Rs. 22.77 crore in December 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.12 crore in December 2018 Down 6.55% from Rs. 47.21 crore in December 2017. 3i Infotech EPS has Decreased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.17 in December 2017. 3i Infotech shares closed at 3.75 on January 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and -51.61% over the last 12 months. 3i Infotech Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 306.54 273.63 237.52 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 306.54 273.63 237.52 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 154.43 154.19 130.84 Depreciation 2.11 2.08 2.14 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 113.15 84.97 65.70 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.85 32.39 38.84 Other Income 5.16 1.20 6.23 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.01 33.59 45.07 Interest 11.49 11.20 12.98 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.52 22.39 32.09 Exceptional Items 1.09 -1.85 0.93 P/L Before Tax 31.61 20.54 33.02 Tax 3.68 1.76 1.30 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.93 18.78 31.72 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -9.91 -9.90 -8.95 Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.02 8.88 22.77 Minority Interest -0.50 0.08 -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 17.52 8.96 22.77 Equity Share Capital 1,616.64 1,615.91 1,334.15 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.11 0.06 0.17 Diluted EPS 0.11 0.06 0.17 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.11 0.06 0.17 Diluted EPS 0.11 0.06 0.17 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Jan 18, 2019 03:31 pm